Black Stars: Jordan Ayew is an exceptional leader - Otto Addo

WED, 15 OCT 2025

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has heaped praise on team captain Jordan Ayew, commending his outstanding leadership and consistent performances throughout Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Leicester City forward played a central role in Ghana’s qualification for the tournament, which will be staged across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Ayew contributed directly to 14 goals, scoring seven and providing seven assists, in just 10 appearances.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Addo expressed deep admiration for the 33-year-old’s professionalism and influence on and off the pitch.

“Since the day I came, he’s been good,” the 49-year-old said.

“I predominantly see him as a centre forward. He’s a great leader. The most important thing is that we have clarity and unity in the team," Addo added.

The 2026 tournament will mark Ayew’s third World Cup appearance, having previously represented Ghana at the 2014 and 2022 editions.

Ghana, meanwhile, will be making their fifth appearance at football’s global showpiece next June. The Black Stars are set to discover their group-stage opponents when the World Cup draw takes place on December 5.

