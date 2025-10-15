Black Stars: Otto Addo praises exceptional goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has lavished praise on goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, hailing the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper as an exceptional talent with impressive composure and consistency.

Asare, 33, made his senior debut for Ghana in March against Chad during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and has since cemented his place as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The former Great Olympics man has kept five clean sheets in six appearances, a remarkable feat that has earned him widespread admiration.

Speaking to 3Sports, Addo expressed his deep appreciation for Asare’s growth and professionalism.

“He’s really good. I think his strength is definitely on the line. Short blocking and on the line. There’s still room to improve, but I think he’s growing from game to game,” Addo said.

The 49-year-old tactician also revealed a decisive moment that solidified Asare’s selection, a standout performance during a key training session.

“It was a close decision. The turning point was the last training when we invited him. He really trained well. He had this self-consciousness. He was pushing the players, organising, doing everything he could to win this training match. This really convinced us,” he revealed.

With the 2026 World Cup set to kick off next June in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Asare is expected to retain his spot between the posts as Ghana chase glory on football’s grandest stage.

The Black Stars will learn their group-stage opponents on December 5.