Black Stars: Core players will make 2026 World Cup squad - Otto Addo

WED, 15 OCT 2025

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has suggested that the core members of his current squad are likely to make Ghana’s final list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana secured qualification for their fifth World Cup appearance after finishing top of their group with 25 points, booking a place at the global showpiece to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico next summer.

While discussions continue about strengthening the team with new talents from the diaspora, Addo, in an interview with 3Sports, stressed that loyalty, consistency, and trust will be key factors in his final selection.

“I don’t know what will happen in 8 or 9 months, but I guess the core of this squad will stay. They deserve it," the 49-year-old said.

"They were there in difficult times. They played all the qualifiers, so this is what I will put in the whole box of deciding what to do," he added.

Last Sunday, October 12, Addo made history by becoming the first Ghanaian coach to guide the Black Stars to consecutive World Cup qualifications.

The four-time African champions will discover their group-stage opponents when the World Cup draw takes place on December 5.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

