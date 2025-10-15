Otto Addo deserves our respect — The man who took Ghana back to the world stage

“A nation that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for.” These timeless words from Abraham Lincoln could not be more relevant to Ghana today. Once again, our national habit of tearing down our achievers instead of celebrating them has resurfaced — and this time, the target is Otto Addo, the man who has just led Ghana to its fifth FIFA World Cup.

It is baffling — even heart-breaking — that after masterminding Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup, some Ghanaians are still calling for Otto Addo’s head. Elsewhere, such an achievement would earn him a statue, not slander. Across Africa, football fans from Nigeria to South Africa have hailed him for his tactical brilliance and quiet consistency. Yet, at home, we are debating whether he deserves to keep his job. How did we get here?

Let’s set the record straight. When Otto Addo returned to the dugout, Ghana was languishing in fourth place in Group I with just three points from two games under Chris Hughton. The team was shaky, confidence was low, and qualification looked uncertain. But Otto — calm, intelligent, and purposeful — turned it all around. Under his guidance, Ghana went on an extraordinary unbeaten run, winning seven of eight matches, scoring 22 goals, conceding only five, and finishing top of the group with 25 points. That’s not luck — that’s leadership.

And yet, the critics remain loud. They point to Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON — a genuine setback — but conveniently ignore the bigger picture. Otto owned up to that shortfall, faced the backlash with humility, and responded with brilliance by taking Ghana to another World Cup. It takes courage to fail, but it takes greatness to rise again. Otto did just that.

For context, Otto Addo has achieved something no Ghanaian coach has ever done in our football history — qualifying the Black Stars for two consecutive World Cups (2022 and 2026). That’s not just an achievement; it’s a milestone in our national football story. He has joined the elite club of coaches worldwide who can boast back-to-back qualifications, and he’s done it with passion, discipline, and belief in local talent.

So why the constant disrespect? Why the endless calls for his replacement? Otto Addo’s 34-month contract is well earned — and if results are anything to go by, he deserves not only an extension but national admiration. He has restored belief in the Black Stars, rebuilt a winning team, and given Ghanaians another reason to dream. The least we can do is celebrate him.

Otto Addo has proven that Ghanaian excellence needs no foreign accent. He is ours, he is brilliant, and he has delivered. It’s time to give him the respect he has earned. For some of us who believed in his vision from day one, this is not just vindication — it’s a reminder that in Otto, indeed, we trust.