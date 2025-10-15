ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup: Breakdown of financial reward for for countries

WED, 15 OCT 2025

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will officially kick off on June 11, 2026, in a historic first-ever joint-hosting arrangement between the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

This edition of the global showpiece will feature an expanded format of 48 national teams, promising more drama, diversity, and opportunities for emerging football nations to shine on the world stage.

Among the contenders will be Ghana, set to make its fifth World Cup appearance. The Black Stars will aim to surpass their previous achievements and make a lasting impact on football’s biggest platform.

Beyond the sporting spectacle, the financial stakes have never been higher. FIFA has confirmed a tiered prize money system, rewarding teams based on their progression while ensuring every participant receives a substantial payout.

Teams eliminated at the group stage will earn an estimated $9 million, while those advancing to the round of 32 will see their prize rise to about $13 million.

The figures continue to climb, with quarterfinalists earning roughly $17 million and semifinalists taking home around $25 million.

The runner-up will pocket an impressive $30 million, while the World Cup champions will claim a record-breaking $50 million, underscoring the tournament’s growing commercial and competitive scale.

For Ghana, participation in this expanded World Cup is not only a chance to enhance its international football profile but also a potential financial windfall.

As the Black Stars prepare to compete among the world’s best, both the stakes and the rewards have never been greater, setting the stage for an unforgettable tournament across North America.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

