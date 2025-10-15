ModernGhana logo
Otto Addo’s future to be decided after review - Sports Minister Kofi Adams

WED, 15 OCT 2025

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, says several factors will be taken into account before a decision is made on the future of Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo.

The 49-year-old tactician, despite failing to guide Ghana to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), successfully led the Black Stars to their fifth FIFA World Cup qualification. His future, however, remains uncertain amid growing criticism over the team’s inconsistent performances.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Mr Adams revealed that while his ministry is responsible for paying the coach and the technical team, the decision on Addo’s future is not his alone to make.

"If you listen to Otto Addo on the team, he said he will try a lot of legs to know who will go or not, but I believe the management and everybody who is involved in hiring the coach will consider a lot of factors," Mr Adams said.

"I pay him, but it is not my decision alone. The GFA has a role to play, and it is not about this or not and going forward, we will have all these conversations."

The Minister, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Buem, called for continued support for the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach, insisting that he remains the head of the technical team.

"Ivory Coast sacked their coach during AFCON, and their assistant coach, Emerse Faé, led them to win the AFCON. If you are determined, you will bring success. At this moment, he is our coach, and we have to support him."

Otto Addo recently made history as the first coach to lead Ghana to back-to-back World Cup tournaments, having also qualified the team for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The Black Stars will discover their group-stage opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on December 5.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

