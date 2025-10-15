ModernGhana logo
I am not concern to lose Black Stars coaching job - Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says he remains unfazed by growing speculation about his job security, despite leading Ghana to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 49-year-old tactician guided the national team to their fifth World Cup appearance following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. Mohammed Kudus’ solitary strike sealed Ghana’s place at the global showpiece.

However, Addo’s future has come under scrutiny amid criticism of the team’s inconsistent performances throughout the qualifiers.

Speaking to the Ghana Football Association’s official website ahead of the decisive game, the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach said his focus remains on delivering results that bring joy to Ghanaians rather than worrying about his position.

“What happens after is not in my hands. I hope that a lot of people, if we win, can go to America. We have to win this game. This is what we are looking at. If Ghanaians are happy, then we are happy,” Addo said in response to questions about possible dismissal even after qualification.

With Sunday’s victory, Addo has become the first coach to guide the Black Stars to consecutive World Cup tournaments, having also led the team to the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Ghana will discover their group-stage opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on December 5.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

