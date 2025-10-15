ModernGhana logo
Benjamin Asare names Germany and Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer as his idol

WED, 15 OCT 2025

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has revealed that German legend Manuel Neuer has been his biggest inspiration throughout his career.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper has been one of Ghana’s standout performers in recent months, earning plaudits for his consistency and composure between the posts.

After receiving his maiden national team call-up for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad, Asare quickly cemented his place as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper.

He went on to feature in six matches, recording an impressive five clean sheets and playing a crucial role in the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be staged in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Speaking after Ghana’s decisive victory over Comoros, the 33-year-old paid tribute to the Bayern Munich and Germany icon, crediting Neuer’s style and leadership for shaping his own approach to goalkeeping.

"Neuer has always been the goalkeeper that I look up to, right from my early days when I was developing my craft.

"The way he kicks, communicates and generally how he conducts himself within the box is what I wanted to emulate," he added.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Asare is widely expected to maintain his place as Ghana’s No.1 goalkeeper. The Black Stars will learn their group-stage opponents when the official draw takes place on December 5.

