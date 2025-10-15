ModernGhana logo
Liverpool lead race to sign Ghana star Antoine Semenyo

WED, 15 OCT 2025

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to secure the signature of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo, as the Premier League giants prepare for a major move in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old attacker, who signed a new contract with AFC Bournemouth in the summer to keep him at the Vitality Stadium until 2030, continues to attract strong interest from top clubs.

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur all made attempts to sign him during the last window, but Bournemouth rejected every approach.

With the winter window fast approaching, the Cherries are now anticipating renewed bids for their in-form striker. According to reports, Liverpool have already made contact with Semenyo’s representatives as they intensify efforts to bring him to Anfield.

The Reds are believed to be leading the chase, with Semenyo’s market value projected between £90 million and £100 million in January, though it could drop to around £70 million next summer.

Despite the mounting interest, Bournemouth remain firm in their stance. Having recently tied Semenyo down to a long-term deal with no release clause, the club holds full control over his future.

The club’s managing director has reiterated that the Ghana international is not for sale in the near term, emphasizing that he remains central to Bournemouth’s ambitions.

Semenyo has been in sensational form this season, notching six goals and three assists in just seven Premier League appearances. His explosive performances have made him one of the most sought-after forwards in English football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

