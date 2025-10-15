ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CONFIRMED: All nine qualified African countries for 2026 FIFA World Cup

By AfricaSoccer
Football News CONFIRMED: All nine qualified African countries for 2026 FIFA World Cup
WED, 15 OCT 2025

Africa’s lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been finalised following the completion of the CAF qualification campaign, with nine nations booking their spots at next year’s global showpiece in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The qualifiers offered a thrilling mix of familiar faces and fresh stories. Cape Verde made history by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time, becoming only the second smallest nation ever to reach the finals, following in the footsteps of Iceland’s historic 2018 appearance.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast and South Africa return to football’s biggest stage after lengthy absences, while continental heavyweights such as Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia maintained their remarkable consistency, underlining the depth and growth of African football on the world stage.

The Black Stars of Ghana made history, qualifying for a fifth World Cup, led by former player Otto Addo.

  • The qualified nations are:

Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, South Africa, and Cape Verde.

With some of the top national teams set to compete at the global showpiece, the expectations would be high.

Morocco reached the semi-finals at the 2022 edition and made Africa very proud. Hopefully, one of the nine qualified national teams would match that feat or even go a step closer to playing in the final.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Collapsed bridge cuts off Akrofu Sokode and Sokode Gbogame Collapsed bridge cuts off Akrofu Sokode and Sokode Gbogame

12 hours ago

Mr Patrick Anamoo Akuntubgo, the Acting Bongo District Director of NADMO Bongo NADMO Director calls for investment to prevent disasters 

12 hours ago

Galamsey threatens surge in breast cancer cases – Breast Society warns Galamsey threatens surge in breast cancer cases – Breast Society warns  

12 hours ago

Kwanyako Water Treatment Plant reopens after turbidity levels drop from 95,000 NTU to 200 NTU Kwanyako Water Treatment Plant reopens after turbidity levels drop from 95,000 N...

12 hours ago

President Mahama secures zero-tariff deal with China President Mahama secures zero-tariff deal with China

12 hours ago

Medical Superintendent of the Wa Municipal Hospital, Mr. Bukari Zakari GTEC chases Wa Hospital Superintendent to justify use of “Dr.” title

12 hours ago

Rising child marriages in Upper East worrying — ASP Awemoni Rising child marriages in Upper East worrying — ASP Awemoni

12 hours ago

Mr Sampson Ahi, the Deputy Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Government to waive taxes on agro-processing machines

12 hours ago

Former MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi 'Drop Bawumia like Jona was removed from the ship to save NPP' — Dickson Adomako...

13 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Comrade Foyo Mustapha Gbande 'Grant us space and time to find lasting solutions to jobs' — Mustapha Gbande ap...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line