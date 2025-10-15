2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ivory Coast and Senegal claim final two African spots

Ivory Coast and Senegal claimed Africa's final two automatic qualifying spots for the 2026 Fifa World Cup as both sides registered victories on Tuesday.

Senegal claimed a 4-0 home win over Mauritania to secure first place in Group B.

A Sadio Mane free-kick put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time and the former Liverpool forward slotted in his second before Iliman Ndiaye added a fine solo effort and Habib Diallo rounded off the scoring late on.

The Teranga Lions finished the campaign two points ahead of DR Congo, who beat Sudan 1-0 thanks to Theo Bongonda's first-half strike.

Elsewhere, Franck Kessie gave Ivory Coast an early lead against Kenya in Group F and teenager Yan Diomande fired in to double the lead after the break.

Manchester United's Amad curled in a fine free-kick to give the Elephants a 3-0 victory in Abidjan.

That result meant the reigning continental champions finished a point ahead of Gabon, who saw off Burundi 2-0 in Franceville after late goals from Bryan Meyo and Mario Lemina.

The Ivorians, who return to the World Cup finals for the first time since 2014, went through the entire 10-game group campaign without conceding a goal, one of two nations on the continent to do so alongside Tunisia.

Ivory Coast and Senegal join Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde and South Africa in booking their ticket to next year's World Cup finals.

One more side - the winners of next month's continental play-offs - could join that group if they emerge from an inter-confederation tournament in March next year.

Cameroon, DR Congo, Gabon and Nigeria finished as the four best-ranked second-placed sides across the nine groups and one of those sides will have the chance to become Africa's 10th representative at the expanded 48-team World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Confederation of African Football is yet to announce a date for the play-off draw.