ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Biggest thing since independence' - Cape Verde celebrates World Cup spot

By BBC Africa
Football News AFP via Getty ImagesImage caption: Cape Verde celebrated its independence from Portgual in 1975
WED, 15 OCT 2025
AFP via Getty Images Image caption: Cape Verde celebrated its independence from Portgual in 1975

It was only when Stopira's effort hit the net in the 91st minute that it finally felt real.

In the crowd, an eruption of blue, red and white; on the touchline, players and staff embraced. Some wept as a plan many years in the making came to fruition.

Cape Verde, a former Portuguese colony of just more than half a million people scattered across an archipelago of Atlantic islands, had qualified for its first World Cup.

"Giving this happiness to these people is enormous," said head coach Bubista.

"It's a special moment in this celebration of the 50th anniversary of our independence."

Many people here in the capital city Praia have told me the same - that World Cup qualification is the biggest thing to happen in Cape Verde since independence was gained on 5 July 1975.

That might explain the size of the party.
Fans remained inside the National Stadium for hours after the 3-0 victory against Eswatini which sealed the Blue Sharks' place at next year's tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Draped in flags and wearing specially-made World Cup qualification T-shirts, the players' lap of honour was an emotional affair, even for those from the diaspora who grew up overseas.

"Honestly, I've played in Europe, I've won in MLS, but when you play for your country it's something different," said defender Steven Moreira, who was born in France and plays for Columbus Crew in the USA.

"I can't describe it - the passion they give you is just amazing.

"This group is a family. You can see it when we score goals, we're always together, dancing."

When I spoke to Shamrock Rovers centre-back Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, who was born in Dublin to a Cape Verdean father and an Irish mother, he was searching for his father in the crowd.

"There's an overwhelming sense of relief, there's joy, all emotions. But we did it and no one can take that away from us."

The country's President Jose Maria Neves was part of the celebrations in the stands, holding aloft a banner detailing Cape Verde's ticket for the 2026 World Cup straight after the full-time whistle sounded.

Neves, who has also compared World Cup qualification with independence, watched on as members of the Cape Verde backroom team joined in the post-match revelry on the pitch.

Among them was Rui Costa, the national team technical director, who was only appointed in February after spending more than a decade working in English football, including at non-league level.

"I'm feeling proud of my country, of my national team, of everyone," he said.

"They've done an amazing job. We have a great coach, great players, so the future will be bright."

  • A drum-backed afterparty

1015202592058-m6htl8w331-e2307900-a90a-11f0-b456-7d29a201c8c0

Image source: AFP via Getty Images
Image caption: Supporters across the archipelago, including on the island of Sao Vicente, gathered at fan zones to watch Monday's 3-0 win against Eswatini, which was played in front of a crowd of 15,000 at the National Stadium in Praia

Once players and fans finally began drifting away, the party switched to a different venue, the Estadio da Varzea.

It was here where independence was celebrated in 1975 and where Cape Verde played their very first World Cup qualifiers back in 2000.

Packed with supporters watching the match in the afternoon, the big screen was replaced with live music once evening arrived.

Like the players, many acts performing had connections to the diaspora and had flown in specially for the game.

That included two members of the Dutch hip-hop act Broederliefde, whose name translates fittingly as 'brotherly love', one of whom is the brother of Dailon Livramento, Cape Verde's top scorer in World Cup qualifying.

Crowds also gathered outside the players' hotel, waiting for their heroes to wave from the building's balconies.

The size of the gathering on the street outside became so big that police were struggling to keep traffic moving, although no-one really seemed to care.

"I shouted a lot during the match and now my voice is bad, but I am happy," said Praia resident Jose Vieira, one of those lucky enough to have had a ticket for the game.

Blue was the colour, with national flags and replica team jerseys everywhere.

The rhythmic pounding of drums producing samba and reggae beats soundtracked the party on the streets alongside the constant honking of car horns.

"I feel incredibly happy," said taxi driver Maximo Gomes.

"Yes, it is the biggest event since independence. The President said this and it is how the people feel."

  • A sense of change

1015202592059-pulwo0a442-66926550-a90b-11f0-b456-7d29a201c8c0

Image source: Getty Images
Image caption: Roberto Lopes (left) and Deroy Duarte helped Cape Verde become the second-smallest nation to reach the World Cup

The celebrations after beating Eswatini came 100 days on from the party marking 50 years since Cape Verde's independence from Portugal.

Now the nation can look forward to the possibility of taking on their former colonial rulers, boasting the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, in North and Central America next year.

"The world is going to know our flag," Sydney Elias, a hotelier in Praia, said.

"Usually we cheer for Portugal during the World Cup and this time we will cheer for our own country. Our players are going to play with their idols and I am beyond happy for them."

With a debut World Cup to plan for, technical director Costa believes qualification will have a transformative effect on his country, pointing to the examples of other African nations that have used qualification as a catalyst for change.

"Many countries in Africa saw things change after qualifying for the World Cup," he smiled.

"I spoke with [former Senegal player and coach] Aliou Cisse last week and he told me it changed everything in Senegal.

"I think it will be the same in Cape Verde - it's already changing."

The second-smallest country, after Iceland, to qualify for the World Cup finals, the tournament could well provide a springboard to future success for a federation that has spoken about its ambition to one day win the Africa Cup of Nations.

This is an Atlantic nation making waves when it comes to international football.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Collapsed bridge cuts off Akrofu Sokode and Sokode Gbogame Collapsed bridge cuts off Akrofu Sokode and Sokode Gbogame

11 hours ago

Mr Patrick Anamoo Akuntubgo, the Acting Bongo District Director of NADMO Bongo NADMO Director calls for investment to prevent disasters 

11 hours ago

Galamsey threatens surge in breast cancer cases – Breast Society warns Galamsey threatens surge in breast cancer cases – Breast Society warns  

11 hours ago

Kwanyako Water Treatment Plant reopens after turbidity levels drop from 95,000 NTU to 200 NTU Kwanyako Water Treatment Plant reopens after turbidity levels drop from 95,000 N...

11 hours ago

President Mahama secures zero-tariff deal with China President Mahama secures zero-tariff deal with China

11 hours ago

Medical Superintendent of the Wa Municipal Hospital, Mr. Bukari Zakari GTEC chases Wa Hospital Superintendent to justify use of “Dr.” title

11 hours ago

Rising child marriages in Upper East worrying — ASP Awemoni Rising child marriages in Upper East worrying — ASP Awemoni

11 hours ago

Mr Sampson Ahi, the Deputy Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Government to waive taxes on agro-processing machines

11 hours ago

Former MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi 'Drop Bawumia like Jona was removed from the ship to save NPP' — Dickson Adomako...

12 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Comrade Foyo Mustapha Gbande 'Grant us space and time to find lasting solutions to jobs' — Mustapha Gbande ap...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line