Ronaldo sets scoring record as Portugal held to draw

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 143 goals for Portugal in 225 international appearances
WED, 15 OCT 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and set a new goalscoring record but his Portugal side could only draw with Hungary to miss a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo, 40, has now scored 41 goals in World Cup qualifying to move clear of the previous record holder, former Guatemala striker Carlos Ruiz who got 39 qualifying goals in his career.

With England beating Latvia 5-0 to qualify from Group K, Portugal were minutes away from also securing their spot in next summer's tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

However, in the 91st-minute Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai grabbed an equaliser to deny Portugal the win they needed, although they still hold a five-point lead at the top of Group F with two matches to go.

Portugal's next chance to qualify comes on 13 November when they play the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

In Lisbon, Hungary took an eighth-minute lead with a goal from Attila Szalai after he was set up by Szoboszlai.

But Ronaldo pulled Portugal level in the 22nd minute from six yards out when he connected with Nelson Semedo's low cross from the right.

Ronaldo then got the 948th goal of his career and his 143rd international goal just before half-time, this time with a composed finish following Nuno Mendes' delivery.

However, Szoboszlai's late equaliser kept Hungary's hopes of winning the group alive.

During Ronaldo's 22-year international career, he has helped Portugal win the European Championship in 2016 and the Uefa Nations League on two occasions.

However, the closest he has come to winning the World Cup came in 2006 when Portugal reached the semi-finals, before losing to France and then to Germany in the third-fourth play-off.

Hungary remain second in Group F and are one point ahead of the Republic of Ireland, who beat Armenia 1-0 in Dublin.

  • Players with most goals in World Cup qualifying
  • Player
  • Goals
  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
  • 41
  • Carlos Ruiz (Guatemala)
  • 39
  • Lionel Messi (Argentina)
  • 36
  • Ali Daei (Iran)
  • 35
  • Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
  • 32

