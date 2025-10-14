ModernGhana logo
Victor Osimhen's hat-trick ends Benin’s World Cup dream as Nigeria live in hope

By iol.co.za
TUE, 14 OCT 2025

Benin Republic’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup came to an end after a 4-0 defeat to Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Cheetahs entered the match leading Group C by two points, aware that a win — or even a draw — would keep their dream alive. However, they failed to contain Nigeria’s talisman, Victor Osimhen, whose hat-trick crushed their bid to make a historic first-ever World Cup appearance.

The result saw South Africa leapfrog Benin into first place on 18 points, securing Bafana Bafana a spot at next year’s global showpiece. It marks their first qualification through competitive means since their last World Cup outing in 2002, co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

For Benin, the night was a painful reminder of their struggles against Nigeria. Having managed just one win in 24 previous meetings with the Super Eagles, they knew this was their best chance to change history. A place at the 2026 World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, was within touching distance — until Osimhen intervened.'

The Cheetahs, who have featured in a few Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, were chasing their biggest footballing milestone yet. A win would have sealed their passage, while a draw could still have kept their qualification hopes alive. But against a Nigerian side equally desperate to stay in the race — needing victory to maintain their slim chance of reaching the finals as one of the best second-placed teams — Benin’s resistance crumbled.

Osimhen’s two first-half goals gave Nigeria control, leaving Benin with an uphill battle in the second stanza. Despite their desperate efforts after the break, they found no breakthrough, and their campaign faded into heartbreak, with Osimhen’s third of the night all but ending their hopes.

Nigeria still had plenty to play for, just one goal away from improving their chances of finishing as the best second-placed side. Frank Onyeka delivered in added time, handing his side a lifeline and renewed hope of reaching the play-offs for the best runners-up, which will take place in Morocco in November.

