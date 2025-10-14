2026 World Cup: I don't believe local players must earn Black Stars call-ups on quota system - Kofi Adams

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has called on home-based footballers to secure selection for the Black Stars through performance rather than relying on a quota system.

His comments come in the wake of Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Ahead of the tournament, there have been calls for local players to be guaranteed spots in the national team.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Adams dismissed the notion of automatic quotas, emphasizing the importance of merit-based competition.

"In a situation of competition, I don't believe in a quota system, but I believe in competition," the Member of Parliament for Buem constituency said.

"My wish is that it will not just be about a quota system. I believe that we need to invest in the local league, and you could see what President Mahama is doing to help these clubs to help the teams perform.

"If the teams are playing well, the players will definitely earn call-ups based on merit and not just earn a call-up based on a quota system," he added.

Currently, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is the only home-based player in the Black Stars squad.

Ghana, preparing for its fifth World Cup appearance, will discover its group-stage opponents during the official draw on December 5.