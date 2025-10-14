Otto Addo was unhappy with 'lucky coach' remark – Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has revealed that Ghana Black Stars head coach Otto Addo was displeased after being described as a “lucky coach.”

Adams made the comments following Ghana’s 5-0 thrashing of the Central African Republic in Matchday 9 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM, the minister said the 49-year-old tactician’s success was, in part, aided by the team’s inconsistent performances.

“He’s done his bit, he’s done well, and we give him credit. Despite the criticism of some of his decisions, which I share sometimes, he’s come through as a coach who has been quite lucky," he said.

“Even Otto Addo himself, he wasn’t happy that I described his situation as…. as lucky," Kofi Adams added.

Ghana concluded their qualifiers with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The result secured Otto Addo’s place in history as the first coach to guide the Black Stars to consecutive World Cup qualifications.

The team will learn their group-stage opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on December 5 in Washington, D.C.