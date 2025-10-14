ModernGhana logo
Moses Foh-Amoaning praises GFA President Kurt Okraku after Black Stars’ World Cup qualification

TUE, 14 OCT 2025

Renowned legal practitioner Moses Foh-Amoaning has hailed Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku for his leadership following the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana secured its fifth World Cup berth on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Comoros in their final group game at the Accra Sports Stadium. The triumph comes after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), finishing at the bottom of their group with just three points from six matches.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Foh-Amoaning emphasized that Okraku deserves commendation for standing by head coach Otto Addo despite the AFCON setback.

"Otto Addo almost got sacked after he failed to qualify Ghana for the AFCON. The reason I believe that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the president, Kurt Okraku, must be praised for this World Cup qualification because he was under pressure to sack Otto Addo, but a lot of changes were made," he said.

Foh-Amoaning further highlighted the impact of strategic additions to the coaching staff, including the appointment of experienced German coach Winfried Schäfer, a new assistant, and a video analyst, as key factors behind the team’s turnaround.

"The FA brought in Winfried Schäfer, and I don’t know if there is any person who is more of an upgrade than Schäfer. An assistant coach was brought in alongside a video analyst, all to improve the technical team and at this stage, it will be difficult to sack Otto Addo. I believe we have to talk to him so he can improve the way he gets the players to play his tactics," he added.

Addo has now become the first coach to lead the Black Stars to consecutive World Cup qualifications, having previously guided the team to the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Ghana will learn its group stage opponents on December 5.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

