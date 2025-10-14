Moses Foh-Amoaning: Sacking Otto Addo now would be 'difficult'

Moses Foh-Amoaning, a member of the 2014 Dzamefe Commission of Inquiry, has expressed confidence that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) would find it challenging to dismiss Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, despite mounting calls for his removal.

The 49-year-old coach faced sharp criticism after Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). However, he has since guided the national team to a successful 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, leading Group I with 25 points.

While concerns persist among some fans and analysts over the team’s inconsistent performances—with Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams voicing his reservations—Foh-Amoaning believes Addo’s recent achievements make a sacking unlikely.

Speaking to Asempa FM, the legal practitioner revealed that Addo was close to losing his job following the AFCON disappointment but praised the GFA and its president, Kurt Okraku, for opting to strengthen the technical team instead.

"Otto Addo almost got sacked after he failed to qualify Ghana for the AFCON. The reason I believe that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the president, Kurt Okraku, must be praised for this World Cup qualification because he was under pressure to sack Otto Addo, but a lot of changes were made," Foh-Amoaning said.

He highlighted the appointment of experienced German coach Winfried Schäfer, along with a new assistant coach and video analyst, as pivotal additions that bolstered the backroom staff and made any justification for Addo’s dismissal harder.

"The FA brought in Winfried Schäfer, and I don’t know if there is any person who is more of an upgrade than Schäfer. An assistant coach was brought in alongside a video analyst, all to improve the technical team and at this stage, it will be difficult to sack Otto Addo. I believe we have to talk to him so he can improve the way he gets the players to play his tactics," he added.

Addo was reappointed as Black Stars head coach in March 2024 on a three-year deal, with an option for a two-year extension. Ghana is set to discover its World Cup group opponents on December 5.