Otto Addo must reserve slot in Black Stars squad for local players - Dickson Kyere-Duah

TUE, 14 OCT 2025

Member of Parliament for Berekum West, Dickson Kyere-Duah, has appealed to Black Stars coach Otto Addo to reserve a quota of places for home-based players as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His call follows Ghana’s qualification for the global showpiece after a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Kyere-Duah suggested that five slots should be dedicated to players from the local league, arguing that such a move would not only inspire domestic players but also boost the financial health of local clubs.

“There is a possibility that some players will be at the tournament but will not kick football,” he told JoySports.

“Maybe 21 [players] based strictly on selection criteria then we deliberately look at maybe four, five local players who have clearly distinguished themselves.

“Our local clubs need the revenue. We need that money to develop football in general," he added.

The official draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled for December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

