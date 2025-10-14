Working without a deputy has been tough, says Sports Minister Kofi Adams

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has acknowledged the difficulties of running the ministry without a deputy since assuming office.

Adams, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Buem, was appointed Sports Minister following the National Democratic Congress (NDC) victory in the 2024 general elections. He succeeded Mustapha Ussif but has since been managing the ministry alone, without an appointed deputy.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM after the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the minister admitted that the situation has made his work more demanding.

"My role has not been easy. Our finances as a country were not that strong when I took over. There were a lot of outstanding payments, and among other problems, so I had to consult to ensure all these challenges were resolved," he said.

He further revealed that he often engages President John Mahama for guidance on resolving key issues.

"I had to talk to President Mahama to find out how these can be resolved. Sometimes I have to travel out, be at a function and at the same time, I am serving as a Member of Parliament and in all these, there is no deputy, so I have to thank my Ministry for the support because it has been tough for me as a Sports Minister," Mr Adams added.