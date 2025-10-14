We are working to pay outstanding per diems and bonuses for Black Starlets, Princesses and Queens - Kofi Adams 

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has given assurances that all outstanding per diems and winning bonuses owed to the Black Starlets, Black Princesses, and Black Queens will be settled soon.

The Black Starlets, who recently finished as runners-up in the WAFU B U-17 Championship in Ivory Coast, have yet to receive their allowances and bonuses from the tournament.

Similarly, the Black Princesses — currently in contention for a place at the 2026 U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland — are also awaiting their payments. The team recently advanced to the next round of qualifiers after eliminating Tunisia.

The Black Queens, who made a strong return to the continental stage by finishing third at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco — their best result since 2018 — are also owed outstanding arrears.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Mr. Adams, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, acknowledged the Ministry’s debt to the three national teams but emphasized that steps are being taken to clear all arrears.

"It is not as if we had the money there, and we decided not to pay the Black Starlets during the WAFU B tournament. Per diems for the Black Starlets will be paid. Not only them alone, but the Black Princesses as well," Adams said.

"I have gotten the approval, but when the money hits the Ministry's account, we will pay them. We also have to pay the Black Queens some arrears, and so we are all doing our best to clear all these arrears," he added.