We are planning to have one Management Committee for various national teams - Kofi Adams hints

We are planning to have one Management Committee for various national teams - Kofi Adams hints
TUE, 14 OCT 2025

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has revealed that discussions are underway to establish a single Management Committee to oversee all national football teams.

Currently, each national team operates with its own Management Committee, a structure that has drawn criticism from sections of the public and football pundits who believe it breeds inefficiency and inconsistency.

Speaking in an interview following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, secured with a narrow 1-0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr Adams suggested that Ghana could adopt a model similar to that used in other countries.

"Elsewhere, it is only one Management Committee for national teams, but going into the future, I believe that we can exploit that so that we will have one Management Committee for the various national teams," he told Asempa FM.

The Sports Minister also disclosed that members of the current Black Stars Management Committee will be rewarded for their efforts in helping the team secure qualification.

The committee includes Dr Randy Abbey as Chairman, former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah as Vice Chairman, with Moses Armah, Samuel Aboabire, and Dr Richard Nsenkyire serving as members.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

