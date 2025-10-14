2026 World Cup: We are committed to make Ghana proud, says Jordan Ayew

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has extended his heartfelt appreciation to fans, teammates, and the wider football community after Ghana secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana booked their place at the global showpiece following a hard-fought victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, finishing top of Group I to confirm their fifth straight appearance at the tournament.

Ayew, who was instrumental in the qualification campaign, recorded 14 goal involvements, scoring seven and assisting seven, to underline his importance to the team’s success.

The Leicester City forward is now set to feature in his third World Cup, having previously represented the Black Stars in Brazil 2014 and Qatar 2022.

In a message shared via the Black Stars’ official social media platforms, the 32-year-old forward expressed deep gratitude to Ghanaians for their unrelenting support and praised his teammates and technical staff for their commitment and unity throughout the qualifiers.

Ayew assured fans that the team remains determined to make the nation proud when the tournament kicks off in North America next year.

Ghana will learn its group-stage opponents when the official World Cup draw takes place on December 5.