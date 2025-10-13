Black Queens and Lionesses press conference set for October 20

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set for a press conference ahead of the much-anticipated international friendly between the Black Queens of Ghana and the Lionesses of England.

The event is scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM at the Asante Hall of the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The press conference will shine a spotlight on the big game, discuss the future of women’s football in Ghana, and highlight preparations for the 2025/26 Women’s League season.

Key Officials to grace the program include:

Ama Brobey Williams, GFA Dept General Secretary (Administration) - Lydia Donkor, Director General - Ghana Police CID, Hon Betty Krosbi-Mensah, Technical advisor to Minister of Sports and Recreation- Naa Odofoley Nortey, Lawyer/CAF Match Commissioner- Winnifred Mawudeku, Director, GFA Technical Centre - Janice Odonkor, Head of Business Development, GFA - Barbara Araba Yankah, Head of Women’s Football ( WPL) GFA and Jennifer Sarpong Amankwah, Head of Women’s Football Development, GFA Technical Directorate.

A section of the Black Querns technical team and selected players are expected to be in attendance to share insights on the upcoming match and discuss ongoing efforts to empower and elevate women’s football in Ghana and beyond.

The friendly fixture between Ghana and England promises to be an exciting encounter, providing both sides with an opportunity to assess their strengths as they prepare for future competitions, including the WAFCON 2026 qualifiers.

The GFA continues to champion women’s football through initiatives under the theme #EmpowerHerGame, building momentum and creating pathways for women in sports.