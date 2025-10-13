ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 13 Oct 2025 Football News

Securing a point against Hearts of Oak is enough, says Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford

Securing a point against Hearts of Oak is enough, says Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford

Heart of Lions coach, Bashir Hayford, has expressed his satisfaction with the team's goalless draw against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

The Kpando-based side were hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final game of the Matchday 5 fixtures.

At the end of an impressive performance from the two teams, neither side could score and had to settle for a point each.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Bashir Hayford stressed that picking a point from a tough match against Hearts of Oak is enough for his side.

He assured fans that after back-to-back drawn games on the road, his team will return home in the next matchday, determined to secure victory.

"I think we have done very well. It was a tough game, and I think my boys managed them," the veteran gaffer said.

"One point I think is enough. We have played away twice, and we have drawn the last two. We must make amends at home," he added.

  • What next?

Heart of Lions will be hosted by defending champions Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday, October 20, in the Matchday 6 games.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Nkwanta South tribal disturbances forced candidates to flee, hampered SHS placement registration Nkwanta South tribal disturbances forced candidates to flee, hampered SHS placem...

1 hour ago

President Andry Rajoelina was due to address the nation Monday. By Luis TATO (AFP) Madagascar on edge as embattled president's address delayed

2 hours ago

Thieves ransack defunct Asubinya irrigation facility in Wenchi Thieves ransack defunct Asubinya irrigation facility in Wenchi

2 hours ago

Two suspects grabbed for manipulating school placement system, taking bribes Two suspects grabbed for manipulating school placement system, taking bribes

2 hours ago

TOR set to resume crude oil refining by end of October after years of inactivity TOR set to resume crude oil refining by end of October after years of inactivity

2 hours ago

President Mahama holds bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing President Mahama holds bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijin...

2 hours ago

Angry contractor locks up Odoben SHS classroom block over non-payment of debt Angry contractor locks up Odoben SHS classroom block over non-payment of debt

3 hours ago

Breast Cancer isn’t an October disease — Dorothy Amuah calls for year-round action 'Breast Cancer isn’t an October disease' — Dorothy Amuah calls for year-round ac...

4 hours ago

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 'Thank you for helping me bring the ship into a safe harbor' — Akufo-Addo to app...

4 hours ago

10 arrested for creating fake Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC delivery platforms — Police 10 arrested for creating fake Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC delivery platforms — Police

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line