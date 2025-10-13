Securing a point against Hearts of Oak is enough, says Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford

Heart of Lions coach, Bashir Hayford, has expressed his satisfaction with the team's goalless draw against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

The Kpando-based side were hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final game of the Matchday 5 fixtures.

At the end of an impressive performance from the two teams, neither side could score and had to settle for a point each.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Bashir Hayford stressed that picking a point from a tough match against Hearts of Oak is enough for his side.

He assured fans that after back-to-back drawn games on the road, his team will return home in the next matchday, determined to secure victory.

"I think we have done very well. It was a tough game, and I think my boys managed them," the veteran gaffer said.

"One point I think is enough. We have played away twice, and we have drawn the last two. We must make amends at home," he added.

What next?

Heart of Lions will be hosted by defending champions Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday, October 20, in the Matchday 6 games.