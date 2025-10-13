Hearts of Oak: Didi Dramani worried over lack of goals despite strong start

Hearts of Oak head coach Didi Dramani has expressed concern over his team’s inability to convert chances into goals in the ongoing 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians were held to a goalless draw by Heart of Lions in their Matchday 5 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, extending their unbeaten run but highlighting their struggles in front of goal.

When asked about the issue in his post-match interview, Dramani admitted his concern but maintained faith in his team’s development.

"Every coach will be worried in this instance," Dramani said.

Despite their attacking shortcomings, Dramani praised his players’ commitment and tactical discipline, stressing that the process of building a cohesive and clinical side takes time.

"The most important thing is what we are doing to control the game and create spaces. I think the team is still a work in progress. For us, we don't care whether we are playing home or away," Didi Dramani said.

After five league matches, Hearts of Oak have scored just two goals, recording two wins and three draws. They currently sit fifth on the league table with nine points.

What next?

The Phobians will travel to the Golden City Park to face Berekum Chelsea in their Matchday 6 encounter as they seek to rediscover their scoring touch.