Black Stars must be strengthened ahead of 2026 World Cup - Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has stressed the need for Ghana to strengthen its squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Ghana sealed qualification for the tournament after Madagascar’s defeat to Mali handed the Black Stars an unassailable lead in Group I. The team wrapped up their campaign in style with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, a fitting end to a revival following their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite Ghana’s impressive run in the qualifiers, marked by dominant victories over Chad, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic, Addo insists the team still has significant progress to make before competing with the world’s best.

“We have to take it game by game,” Addo said after the Comoros game. “People talking about the World Cup, sorry, but we are nowhere close. The 2010 squad made the quarterfinals and had seven or eight players playing regularly in the Champions League or at the top level. We’re not there yet.”

He pointed out the quality and experience of players in Ghana’s golden generation, noting that many featured for elite clubs such as Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, and Fenerbahçe.

“In those days, we had players at the very top of European football. To play regularly for a club like Marseille back then was massive. With all due respect to our current players, we are not at that level yet,” Addo admitted. “We must keep improving, game by game, and build towards that standard.”

Reflecting on Ghana’s narrow miss at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Addo emphasised that experience and composure will be crucial for success this time around.

“At the last World Cup, we were very close. We had our chances to go to the next round, but football can be cruel. It’s important we use our preparation games wisely to strengthen ourselves and grow with every match,” he added.

The Black Stars will learn their group-stage opponents when the official World Cup draw takes place in Washington, D.C., on December 5, 2025.