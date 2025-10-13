ModernGhana logo
My name will be mentioned in the book of days - Benjamin Asare after 2026 World Cup qualification

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare says he hopes to be remembered for his key role in Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper made his international debut against Chad during the qualifiers and has since cemented his place as the Black Stars’ first-choice goalkeeper.

Asare was in goal as Ghana sealed their World Cup spot with a 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, thanks to a solitary strike from Mohammed Kudus.

Over six qualifying matches, Asare conceded just one goal and kept five clean sheets, a record that has earned him widespread praise for his consistency and composure between the posts.

Reflecting on the achievement, Asare shared on X (formerly Twitter): “I know my name will be mentioned in the book of days.”

Ghana will learn their group-stage opponents when the World Cup draw takes place on December 5.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
