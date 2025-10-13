2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: South Africa's Akhona Zennith Makalima to officiate Egypt v Ghana game

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced South African referee Akhona Zennith Makalima as the match official for the upcoming 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier between Egypt and Ghana.

Makalima, one of the continent’s top female referees, will be supported by her compatriot Nandipha Menze as Assistant Referee I, while Mphtaso Mphtaso Mamete from Malawi takes up the role of Assistant Referee II. Another Malawian, Eness M. Gumbo, will act as the Fourth Official.

The officiating team will work under the supervision of Teresa Ouko Calleb from Kenya, who has been appointed as the Match Commissioner. Her compatriot, Alice Damaris Wangari Kimani, will serve as the Referee Assessor.

The first-leg encounter is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23, 2025, at the Ismailia-Suez Canal Stadium, with kickoff set for 19:00 local time.

The match is expected to be a fiercely contested affair as both sides look to gain an early advantage in the race to qualify for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco.