ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: South Africa's Akhona Zennith Makalima to officiate Egypt v Ghana game

Women Football 2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: South Africas Akhona Zennith Makalima to officiate Egypt v Ghana game
MON, 13 OCT 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced South African referee Akhona Zennith Makalima as the match official for the upcoming 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier between Egypt and Ghana.

Makalima, one of the continent’s top female referees, will be supported by her compatriot Nandipha Menze as Assistant Referee I, while Mphtaso Mphtaso Mamete from Malawi takes up the role of Assistant Referee II. Another Malawian, Eness M. Gumbo, will act as the Fourth Official.

The officiating team will work under the supervision of Teresa Ouko Calleb from Kenya, who has been appointed as the Match Commissioner. Her compatriot, Alice Damaris Wangari Kimani, will serve as the Referee Assessor.

The first-leg encounter is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23, 2025, at the Ismailia-Suez Canal Stadium, with kickoff set for 19:00 local time.

The match is expected to be a fiercely contested affair as both sides look to gain an early advantage in the race to qualify for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Nkwanta South tribal disturbances forced candidates to flee, hampered SHS placement registration Nkwanta South tribal disturbances forced candidates to flee, hampered SHS placem...

18 minutes ago

President Andry Rajoelina was due to address the nation Monday. By Luis TATO (AFP) Madagascar on edge as embattled president's address delayed

34 minutes ago

Thieves ransack defunct Asubinya irrigation facility in Wenchi Thieves ransack defunct Asubinya irrigation facility in Wenchi

34 minutes ago

Two suspects grabbed for manipulating school placement system, taking bribes Two suspects grabbed for manipulating school placement system, taking bribes

34 minutes ago

TOR set to resume crude oil refining by end of October after years of inactivity TOR set to resume crude oil refining by end of October after years of inactivity

35 minutes ago

President Mahama holds bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing President Mahama holds bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijin...

35 minutes ago

Angry contractor locks up Odoben SHS classroom block over non-payment of debt Angry contractor locks up Odoben SHS classroom block over non-payment of debt

2 hours ago

Breast Cancer isn’t an October disease — Dorothy Amuah calls for year-round action 'Breast Cancer isn’t an October disease' — Dorothy Amuah calls for year-round ac...

3 hours ago

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 'Thank you for helping me bring the ship into a safe harbor' — Akufo-Addo to app...

3 hours ago

10 arrested for creating fake Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC delivery platforms — Police 10 arrested for creating fake Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC delivery platforms — Police

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line