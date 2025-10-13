2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Egypt to host Black Queens at Ismailia-Suez Canal Stadium on October 23

Egypt will welcome Ghana’s Black Queens to the historic Ismailia-Suez Canal Stadium for the first leg of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier.

The match, slated for Wednesday, October 23, 2025, kicks off at 19:00 local time and is expected to deliver a captivating showdown as both nations battle for an early edge in their quest to book a ticket to the continental tournament in Morocco.

Ghana, led by head coach Kim Lars Björkegren, will be aiming to build on their impressive resurgence in women’s football.

The Black Queens finished third at the last WAFCON and will look to continue that momentum with a strong performance on Egyptian soil before hosting the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With qualification at stake, both teams are expected to approach the tie with intensity and purpose, promising fans an enthralling night of top-tier women’s football at one of Egypt’s most iconic venues.