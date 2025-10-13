ModernGhana logo
Failing to qualify for the AFCON was a heart-wrenching - President Mahama

MON, 13 OCT 2025

President John Mahama has described Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as “heart-wrenching,” marking the first time in more than two decades that the Black Stars will miss the continent’s flagship tournament.

Ghana finished at the bottom of its qualifying group with just three points from six matches, failing to register a single win.

The disappointing run, however, was tempered by the senior national team’s remarkable turnaround under head coach Otto Addo, who guided the Black Stars to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Sporty FM following the team’s World Cup qualification, President Mahama expressed both disappointment and pride.

“Failing to qualify for the AFCON was a heart-wrenching for all Ghanaians, as it was the first time in many decades," he told Sporty FM.

"Ghana has always been a permanent fixture at the tournament, so it was quite painful. However, the boys have made up for it by qualifying for the World Cup,” President Mahama added.

Ghana is set to learn its group-stage opponents for the 2026 World Cup on December 5 in Washington, D.C.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

