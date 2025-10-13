2026 World Cup: Black Stars Management Committee members to be rewarded after qualification - Kofi Adams hints

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has announced that members of the Black Stars Management Committee will receive rewards following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Mr Adams, the committee members’ remuneration had previously been suspended, with assurances that they would be compensated if the national team successfully secured a place at the global tournament.

Ghana sealed qualification on Sunday with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, courtesy of a decisive strike from Mohammed Kudus early in the second half.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the Minister confirmed that a portion of the funds Ghana will receive from FIFA for qualifying will be used to reward the Management Committee members.

"When you qualify, you will earn money from FIFA, which you can pay the Management Committee members out of that, which will not be a burden on the government," he said.

"I believe the Management Committee members have done very well, and I know they will be rewarded," he added.

The Minister also revealed that plans are underway to streamline the management structure of Ghana’s national teams.

"Elsewhere, it is only one Management Committee for national teams, but going into the future, I believe that we can exploit that so that we will have one Management Committee for the various national teams."

The current Black Stars Management Committee is chaired by Dr Randy Abbey, with former captain Stephen Appiah serving as Vice Chairman. Other members include Samuel Aboabire, Mose Armah, and Dr Richard Nsenkyire.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will learn their group-stage opponents for the 2026 World Cup on December 5.