KGL Group congratulates Ghana Black Stars on securing qualification for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The KGL Group of companies, Ghana’s leading wholly-owned indigenous conglomerate and proud headline sponsor of the Ghana Black Stars, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the senior national football team and its management and technical staff for their remarkable qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, commended the team for their unwavering determination, unity, and fighting spirit that ensured Ghana’s triumphant qualification on the global stage. He described the achievement as a reflection of Ghana’s enduring passion for football and national excellence.

“We believe that sports is a transformative force — one that fosters discipline, resilience, unity, and national pride. The Black Stars have once again demonstrated these values through their outstanding performance. As a brand committed to national development, we at KGL Group are proud to stand with them and contribute to Ghana’s journey in global sports,” said Mr. Dadey.

Mr. Dadey further extended special recognition to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic, for his visionary leadership and continuous support for youth and sports development.

“We are deeply inspired by President Mahama’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and creating opportunities for young athletes. His focus on collaboration and investment in sports continues to motivate corporate institutions like KGL Group to play an active role in nurturing Ghana’s sporting potential,” he added.

Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup marks the nation’s fifth appearance in six consecutive tournaments — a milestone that cements the country’s position as one of Africa’s football powerhouses.

KGL Group noted that the achievement is not just a victory for the team but a triumph for every Ghanaian, symbolizing unity, hope, and national pride. The company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote sports, youth empowerment, and talent development across the country.

“This is more than football — it’s a story of perseverance, teamwork, and the Ghanaian spirit. We encourage every citizen to rally behind the Black Stars as they prepare to make us proud on the world stage,” Mr. Dadey concluded.