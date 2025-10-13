Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualification is a big achievement, says Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has described Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a “big achievement,” stressing that the success belongs to the entire nation rather than to him alone.

Ghana secured their spot at next year’s tournament following a hard-fought 1–0 win over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, thanks to a 47th-minute strike from Mohammed Kudus.

The victory ensured the Black Stars finished top of Group I, booking an automatic ticket to the World Cup in North America.

Speaking after the match, Addo admitted that the milestone held personal significance but insisted the collective effort was what mattered most.

“For me, personally, surely it’s [qualifying for the World Cup twice in a row] a big achievement,” Addo said after the game. “But to be honest, I think more about us.”

Addo praised the players, technical staff, administrators, and fans for their unity and commitment throughout the qualifying campaign.

“It’s good for us, for everyone, for every Ghanaian. It’s good for the players, not only for me, so this is the most important thing,” he added.

The 49-year-old has now made history as the first coach to guide Ghana to back-to-back World Cup appearances, having also led the team to Qatar 2022.

Ghana’s qualification has drawn widespread praise, including a congratulatory message from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who lauded the country’s passion and enduring contribution to global football.

The four-time African champions will be making their fifth appearance at the World Cup since debuting in 2006. Attention now turns to preparations for the 2026 tournament, with the official draw set for December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

After exiting at the group stage in Qatar, the Black Stars will be determined to make a deeper run on football’s grandest stage next year.