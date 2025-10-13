Kofi Adams ready to assist in bringing Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi to Black Stars but selection remains technical team’s decision

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed his willingness to support efforts to bring Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi into the Black Stars fold, while stressing that the final call rests with the technical team.

Reports ahead of Ghana’s final Group I qualifier against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium suggested that the Crystal Palace forward and Nottingham Forest winger, both former England internationals, are considering switching their allegiance to Ghana.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Adams stated, "Every Ghanaian who knows how to play has the opportunity to go to the World Cup if the coach decides that he wants.

"It doesn't matter if the player was part of the team during the qualifiers or not. It doesn't matter if the player has played before or not.

"I have heard that other people want to talk to get Baba Rahman back to the team, so the coach will decide whether to bring the player."

Adams acknowledged the talent of the potential recruits but reiterated that the final decision on players like Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi lies with the technical staff.

"Maybe they were looking elsewhere, but we will not discriminate on the day the player played during the qualifiers or not," he said.

"I have watched some players, and I believe that they are good enough. Despite their talent, the final selection of players like Eddie Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi remains with the technical team and the coach.

"That is my responsibility, and if I am contacted to help, I will. Even some of the players playing now, I did some background work to get them to the national team. It's not about my party people but even people in opposition, I talked to them just to bring them to the national team, so whoever they want to bring in, I will be there to assist," he added.

The Black Stars concluded their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, courtesy of a 47th-minute strike from Mohammed Kudus.

Ghana’s qualification marks the nation’s fifth appearance at the World Cup since their debut in 2006.

The four-time African champions now turn their focus to preparations for next year’s tournament, with the official draw set for December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

After exiting at the group stage in Qatar, the Black Stars will be hoping to make a deeper run at the 2026 Mundial.