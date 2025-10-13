Kofi Adams promises transparency in Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup squad selection

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has pledged full transparency in the selection of players for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana secured their place at next year’s tournament, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, following a 1-0 victory over Comoros, thanks to Mohammed Kudus’ 47th-minute strike. The win ensured the Black Stars finished atop Group I with 25 points.

Speaking to Asempa FM, the Member of Parliament for Buem emphasized that merit would guide player selections.

"I can assure you that we will be transparent even in terms of player call-ups. Every player should earn a call-up on merit," he said.

"The team is for the country, and every investment is from the government, so the country must have an interest in whoever earns the call-up to the team for the World Cup," he added.

Ghana’s qualification marks their fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, following their debut in 2006.

The four-time African champions will now turn their attention to preparations for the 2026 tournament, with the official draw scheduled for December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

After exiting at the group stage in Qatar, the Black Stars will be aiming to surpass the group phase in next summer’s Mundial.