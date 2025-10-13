Kofi Adams urges Ghana to learn from past mistakes ahead of 2026 World Cup

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has urged Ghana to draw lessons from previous World Cup experiences as the nation prepares for the 2026 tournament.

The Black Stars secured their place at next year’s global showpiece after topping Group I with 25 points, following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, courtesy of Mohammed Kudus’ decisive strike.

Speaking on Asempa FM, the Buem Constituency Member of Parliament emphasized that qualifying for the Mundial offers Ghana a unique platform to showcase itself on the international stage.

"The World Cup is an opportunity to sell Ghana to the world, so we have to prepare well for this tournament. In terms of packaging and hospitality, we need to get everything right," he said.

He added that the country must reflect on lessons from its previous campaigns in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.

"We need to learn from previous mistakes in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. We should go to the World Cup and represent Ghana well, and this should involve everybody. And if we are able to do it right, we will benefit from this World Cup," he added.

Ghana’s qualification marks the Black Stars’ fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup since their debut in 2006.

With preparations now underway, the team will turn its attention to the official draw, scheduled for December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.