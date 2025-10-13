ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kofi Adams urges Ghana to learn from past mistakes ahead of 2026 World Cup

Football News Kofi Adams urges Ghana to learn from past mistakes ahead of 2026 World Cup
MON, 13 OCT 2025

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has urged Ghana to draw lessons from previous World Cup experiences as the nation prepares for the 2026 tournament.

The Black Stars secured their place at next year’s global showpiece after topping Group I with 25 points, following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, courtesy of Mohammed Kudus’ decisive strike.

Speaking on Asempa FM, the Buem Constituency Member of Parliament emphasized that qualifying for the Mundial offers Ghana a unique platform to showcase itself on the international stage.

"The World Cup is an opportunity to sell Ghana to the world, so we have to prepare well for this tournament. In terms of packaging and hospitality, we need to get everything right," he said.

He added that the country must reflect on lessons from its previous campaigns in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.

"We need to learn from previous mistakes in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. We should go to the World Cup and represent Ghana well, and this should involve everybody. And if we are able to do it right, we will benefit from this World Cup," he added.

Ghana’s qualification marks the Black Stars’ fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup since their debut in 2006.

With preparations now underway, the team will turn its attention to the official draw, scheduled for December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

55 minutes ago

15 dead, including 11 children in Volta Lake boat disaster at Kete Krachi 15 dead, including 11 children in Volta Lake boat disaster at Kete Krachi

12 hours ago

Ghana edge Comoros to qualify for 2026 World Cup in Accra Ghana edge Comoros to qualify for 2026 World Cup in Accra

13 hours ago

President Paul Biya cast his ballot in Yaounde. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP) Cameroon's 92-year-old president poised for eighth term

16 hours ago

Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson GFL Boss slams TEWU over 50% pay rise demand, calls move betrayal of labour unit...

16 hours ago

President Mahama visits Xi Jinping in China President Mahama visits Xi Jinping in China 

16 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member on Parliaments Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor Abu Jinapor explains why parliamentary scrutiny of US Deportee Agreement is need...

17 hours ago

Members of Madagascar€s CAPSAT army contingent were greeted with jubilation at a ceremony honouring people killed in anti-government demonstrations. By Luis TATO (AFP) Madagascar army installs new chief, president denounces power grab

17 hours ago

Tribal conflict scares starch factory investors, work on Nkwanta South proposed university— Minister Tribal conflict scares starch factory investors, work on Nkwanta South proposed ...

17 hours ago

ORC pledges collaboration with stakeholders for implementationof Insolvency Act ORC pledges collaboration with stakeholders for implementation of Insolvency Act

17 hours ago

Passengers plying Tumu-Burkina Fasostranded over bad roads Passengers plying Tumu-Burkina Faso stranded over bad roads 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line