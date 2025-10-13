ModernGhana logo
Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan Commended by Sports Minister after Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup qualification

MON, 13 OCT 2025

Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan have received high praise from Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, for their instrumental roles in the Black Stars’ successful qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana secured their place at next year’s global tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday night at the Accra Sports Stadium, bouncing back after failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in more than two decades. The win ensured the Black Stars topped Group I with 25 points.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Minister Adams highlighted the contributions of the former captains, who now play key roles off the pitch.

"I would like to thank the former captains who are currently with the team. Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah have done a good job," the Member of Parliament told Asempa FM.

"We know Stephen Appiah serves as the Vice Chairman of the Management Committee, and Asamoah Gyan has been with this and done he has a brilliant job.

"Even Andre Ayew, who has been out of the team for some time now, also contributed to this success," he added.

Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup marks the nation’s fifth appearance at the tournament since their debut in 2006.

The four-time African champions will now turn their focus to preparations for the Mundial, with the official draw set to take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

