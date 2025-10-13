ModernGhana logo
Sports Minister Kofi Adams lauds Mahama, GFA, and Black Stars after 2026 World Cup Qualification

MON, 13 OCT 2025

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has praised President John Mahama, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Black Stars for their collective role in securing Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars sealed their place at next year’s global tournament, to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday night. The result saw Ghana finish top of Group I with 35 points.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Mr Adams, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Buem, expressed immense pride in the team’s accomplishment and extended gratitude to all who contributed to the qualification campaign.

"I have always been excited, whether I am in charge or not. Whether my government is in power or not. The feeling I have is not different from the previous World Cup qualification," Adams said.

"I will want to thank President Mahama and the entire country for their support.

"There were issues, but they still came out to support the team. Even playing away, you still see fans there. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the technical team all contributed to this success."

Mr Adams also lauded the players for their dedication and resilience, describing their contribution as “wonderful.”

"Again, the players have been wonderful and they played a key role in getting this qualification," he added.

Ghana’s qualification marks their fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup since debuting in 2006.

The four-time African champions will now shift focus to preparations for the tournament, with the official draw set for December at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

