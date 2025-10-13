All you need to know about the 2025 AFCON

21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, Morocco will come alive to the rhythm of the 35th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

Twenty-four national teams, nine stadiums and six host cities will welcome the very best of African football, as Côte d’Ivoire look to defend their crown against a new wave of ambitious challengers.

Host Country and Dates

Morocco will host the 35th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

The title is currently held by former hosts, Cote d’Ivoire who lifted the title on home soil.

Qualified Teams

No. Country Status 1 Morocco Host 2 Côte d’Ivoire Defending Champion 3 Burkina Faso 4 Egypt 5 Algeria 6 Angola 7 DR Congo 8 Cameroon 9 Senegal 10 Equatorial Guinea 11 Tunisia 12 Comoros 13 Gabon 14 Nigeria 15 Zambia 16 Mali 17 Zimbabwe 18 South Africa 19 Uganda 20 Botswana 21 Benin 22 Sudan 23 Tanzania 24 Mozambique

Tournament Format and Rules

The 24 nations are divided into six groups of four teams each for the group stage. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16, marking the start of the knockout phase.

From there, each match will be a single-elimination game, with extra time and penalty shoot outs if necessary. The quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final will determine the champion.

To view the regulations for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, click HERE.

Groups and Fixtures

Group Team 1 Team 2 Team 3 Team 4 A Morocco Mali Zambia Comoros B Egypt South Africa Angola Zimbabwe C Nigeria Tunisia Uganda Tanzania D Senegal DR Congo Benin Botswana E Algeria Burkina Faso Equatorial Guinea Sudan F Côte d’Ivoire Cameroon Gabon Mozambique

The opening match will feature Morocco (host nation) against Comoros on 21 December 2025 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

To download the full match schedule for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, click HERE.

Stadiums and Host Cities

City Stadium Capacity Agadir Grand Stade d’Agadir 45,480 Casablanca Stade Mohammed V 67,000 Fès Complexe Sportif de Fès 45,000 Marrakech Stade de Marrakech 45,240 Rabat Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium 69,500 Rabat Stade Moulay Hassan 22,000 Rabat Stade Al Barid 18,000 Rabat Rabat Olympic Stadium 21,000 Tanger Grand Stade de Tanger 75,600

Ticket Information

To obtain tickets for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, the process is simple and fully digital: