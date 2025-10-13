All you need to know about the 2025 AFCON

21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, Morocco will come alive to the rhythm of the 35th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.
Twenty-four national teams, nine stadiums and six host cities will welcome the very best of African football, as Côte d’Ivoire look to defend their crown against a new wave of ambitious challengers.
- Host Country and Dates
Morocco will host the 35th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.
The title is currently held by former hosts, Cote d’Ivoire who lifted the title on home soil.
Qualified Teams
- Tournament Format and Rules
The 24 nations are divided into six groups of four teams each for the group stage. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16, marking the start of the knockout phase.
From there, each match will be a single-elimination game, with extra time and penalty shoot outs if necessary. The quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final will determine the champion.
To view the regulations for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, click HERE.
Groups and Fixtures
The opening match will feature Morocco (host nation) against Comoros on 21 December 2025 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
To download the full match schedule for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, click HERE.
Stadiums and Host Cities
- Ticket Information
To obtain tickets for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, the process is simple and fully digital:
- 1. Download the YALLA App (Google Play / App Store).
- 2. Apply for your Fan ID and, if required, your e-Visa (AEVM) via the app.
- 3. Once your Fan ID is approved, VISA cardholders can purchase tickets on tickets.cafonline.com starting Monday, 13 October 13, 2025, at 09:00 AM (Morocco Time) / 08:00am GMT.