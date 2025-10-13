Oliver Glasner: Talks on new Crystal Palace deal, says chairman Steve Parish

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says talks have taken place with Oliver Glasner about extending the contract of the Eagles manager as the two parties look to "align their interests".

Glasner will be out of contract at the end of the season and there is uncertainty about the 51-year-old's future at the club.

Sources have told BBC Sport the Austrian was offered a new deal earlier this summer, but he has yet to sign the contract.

"We've had some early conversations," Parish told Talksport. "We would love to keep Oliver, we're building something. I think for Oliver it's about the conditions being right."

Glasner took over as Palace boss in February 2024 and guided them to victory in last season's FA Cup - the club's first major trophy.

Their triumph meant they qualified for the Europa League, but were demoted to the Conference League for breaching multi-club ownership rules. American businessman John Textor owned a stake in the Eagles at the time and was the majority owner of French club Lyon, who had also qualified for the Europa League.

Glasner also led Palace to victory against Liverpool in the Community Shield in August and has steered them to sixth in the Premier League following a promising start to the season - four points off top spot.

"It's about everything being in a way that he enjoys his work and he finds the conditions favourable to achieve," added Parish.

"Oliver wants to win things, he makes no secret of that. That's what he's in football for.

"So if we can align those interests then hopefully we can make something happen."