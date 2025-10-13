ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup: Your fans will bring colours, style and passion - Fifa boss Infantino hails Ghana's qualification

MON, 13 OCT 2025

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised Ghanaian football fans for their unmatched colour, passion, and energy, describing them as a vibrant force that enriches the global football spectacle.

In a video message following Ghana’s hard-fought 1–0 victory over Comoros in Accra on Sunday night, which secured the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Infantino congratulated both the players and their supporters, calling the moment a proud milestone for Ghana and the African continent.

"Congratulations to the Black Stars on reaching the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in history. Your fans will bring colours, style and passion to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever in 20226 in Canada, Mexico and the United States," he said.

The FIFA President highlighted the unique atmosphere Ghanaian fans consistently bring to international tournaments, saying their unwavering enthusiasm has long enhanced the World Cup experience.

He added that the world eagerly awaits to see that same spirit light up stadiums in North America next year.

Infantino also expressed optimism that the Black Stars could replicate their remarkable 2010 run in South Africa, when they became only the third African nation to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

"We expect that your team will establish more global stars to follow in the footsteps of the famous team that made the quarterfinals of the tournament in South Africa in 2010, but for now, enjoy this special moment, and we cannot wait to see who the Black Stars will face when we have the final tournament draw on the 5th of December.

"See you very soon and well. Congratulations!"

Ghana’s qualification marks their fifth World Cup appearance, having debuted at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

The four-time African champions will now shift focus to preparations for the 2026 edition, with the official draw set for December 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

