We eager to see Ghana’s 2026 World Cup group opponents, says FIFA boss Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed excitement ahead of the official draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying he “cannot wait” to find out who Ghana will face at the group stage.

The Black Stars secured qualification for the global showpiece on Sunday night with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium. The result sealed their spot in next year’s tournament, to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, and confirmed them as Group I winners with 25 points.

In a congratulatory video message, Infantino hailed Ghana’s achievement and praised the country’s enduring contribution to world football.

"Congratulations to the Black Stars on reaching the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in history. Your fans will bring colours, style and passion to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever in 20226 in Canada, Mexico and the United States," he said.

He also reflected on Ghana’s rich World Cup history, recalling the team’s famous run to the quarterfinals in 2010.

"We expect that your team will establish more global stars to follow in the footsteps of the famous team that made the quarterfinals of the tournament in South Africa in 2010, but for now, enjoy this special moment, and we cannot wait to see who the Black Stars will face when we have the final tournament draw on the 5th of December.

"See you very soon and well. Congratulations," Infantino added.

The 2026 World Cup draw will be held at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts on December 5.

Having exited at the group stage of the 2022 edition in Qatar, Otto Addo’s men will be aiming for a stronger showing at next year’s tournament.

The 2026 appearance will mark Ghana’s fifth participation in the FIFA World Cup, following campaigns in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.