2026 World Cup: Ghana to discover group opponents on December 5

The Black Stars will learn their group-stage opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, December 5, 2025, when FIFA holds the official draw in Washington, D.C.

The high-profile ceremony, set for the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, represents a major milestone on the journey to football’s biggest global spectacle.

For Ghana, the draw will outline the path ahead as the team prepares for another campaign on the world stage. Having already secured qualification under head coach Otto Addo, focus now turns to refining tactics, strengthening team chemistry, and maintaining momentum before the tournament kicks off.

The four-time African champions, who famously reached the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, remain one of the continent’s most admired sides. Their current blend of emerging talent and seasoned experience has renewed optimism among fans and analysts alike.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature a record 48 teams for the first time in history, an expansion that promises new opportunities for nations like Ghana to shine.

As the countdown to December 5 begins, anticipation builds. On that day, Ghana’s route to the 2026 World Cup will be revealed, marking the start of the Black Stars’ next defining chapter in their pursuit of global glory.