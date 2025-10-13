ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup: Ghana to discover group opponents on December 5

Football News 2026 World Cup: Ghana to discover group opponents on December 5
MON, 13 OCT 2025

The Black Stars will learn their group-stage opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, December 5, 2025, when FIFA holds the official draw in Washington, D.C.

The high-profile ceremony, set for the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, represents a major milestone on the journey to football’s biggest global spectacle.

For Ghana, the draw will outline the path ahead as the team prepares for another campaign on the world stage. Having already secured qualification under head coach Otto Addo, focus now turns to refining tactics, strengthening team chemistry, and maintaining momentum before the tournament kicks off.

The four-time African champions, who famously reached the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, remain one of the continent’s most admired sides. Their current blend of emerging talent and seasoned experience has renewed optimism among fans and analysts alike.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature a record 48 teams for the first time in history, an expansion that promises new opportunities for nations like Ghana to shine.

As the countdown to December 5 begins, anticipation builds. On that day, Ghana’s route to the 2026 World Cup will be revealed, marking the start of the Black Stars’ next defining chapter in their pursuit of global glory.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ghana edge Comoros to qualify for 2026 World Cup in Accra Ghana edge Comoros to qualify for 2026 World Cup in Accra

4 hours ago

President Paul Biya cast his ballot in Yaounde. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP) Cameroon's 92-year-old president poised for eighth term

7 hours ago

Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson GFL Boss slams TEWU over 50% pay rise demand, calls move betrayal of labour unit...

7 hours ago

President Mahama visits Xi Jinping in China President Mahama visits Xi Jinping in China 

7 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member on Parliaments Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor Abu Jinapor explains why parliamentary scrutiny of US Deportee Agreement is need...

8 hours ago

Members of Madagascar€s CAPSAT army contingent were greeted with jubilation at a ceremony honouring people killed in anti-government demonstrations. By Luis TATO (AFP) Madagascar army installs new chief, president denounces power grab

8 hours ago

Security expert Professor Kwesi Aning Prof. Kwesi Aning calls for daily river turbidity levels, monthly forest reports...

8 hours ago

Tribal conflict scares starch factory investors, work on Nkwanta South proposed university— Minister Tribal conflict scares starch factory investors, work on Nkwanta South proposed ...

8 hours ago

ORC pledges collaboration with stakeholders for implementationof Insolvency Act ORC pledges collaboration with stakeholders for implementation of Insolvency Act

8 hours ago

Passengers plying Tumu-Burkina Fasostranded over bad roads Passengers plying Tumu-Burkina Faso stranded over bad roads 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line