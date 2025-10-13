We are coming - Dr Bawumia congratulates Black Stars after 2026 World Cup qualification

Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has lauded the Black Stars for securing qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The four-time African champions sealed their spot at next year’s global showpiece with a crucial victory on Sunday night at the Accra Sports Stadium, topping Group I with 25 points.

In a video message, Dr. Bawumia congratulated the team for their achievement and expressed pride in Ghana’s return to the world stage.

"It's @FIFAWorldCup number 5! Congratulations to the @GhanaBlackstars, for qualifying Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. We are Ghana!.

"We are coming!"



The Black Stars’ qualification marks their fifth appearance at football’s biggest tournament, following campaigns in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.

After bowing out at the group stage in Qatar two years ago, Otto Addo’s men will be determined to make a stronger impression when the tournament kicks off in June 2026 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.