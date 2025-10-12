ModernGhana logo
Nii Lante Vanderpuye lauds Jordan Ayew's leadership after Black Stars' 2026 World Cup qualification

SUN, 12 OCT 2025

Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has lauded Jordan Ayew, hailing the Crystal Palace forward’s maturity, leadership, and transformation into one of the Black Stars’ most dependable players.

“I think Jordan Ayew is benefiting from experience now; he’s quite experienced,” Vanderpuye said. “He has become more mature as a player; his leadership was excellent.”

The former minister’s remarks follow a wave of praise for Ayew, whose recent performances for both club and country have drawn widespread admiration.

Now one of the most senior figures in the Black Stars setup, Ayew has fully embraced the responsibilities that come with experience. His tireless work ethic, pressing, and knack for stepping up in crucial moments have cemented his influence within the national team.

For Vanderpuye, Ayew’s evolution is a testament to perseverance and growth — the story of a player who has weathered the challenges of Ghanaian football to emerge as a respected leader.

“You can see the confidence in how he carries himself now,” he added. “He’s no longer just playing, he’s guiding the younger ones.”

Jordan Ayew played a key role as Ghana sealed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following their 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars topped Group I with 25 points to book their place at next year’s global showpiece.

