2025/26 GPL Matchday 5 Wrap Up: Medeama reclaim top spot after win over Dreams as Aduana FC stun Bechem United

Matchday 5 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League concluded over the weekend with thrilling encounters and notable results across the country.

The action kicked off on Friday at the TNA Park, where Medeama SC reclaimed the top spot on the league table with a 2-1 victory over Dreams FC. Abdul Salam opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but Christian Owusu levelled for the visitors. The Yellow and Mauve, however, sealed all three points late on, courtesy of another strike from Owusu.

On Saturday, Nations FC and Asante Kotoko shared the spoils in a goalless draw at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, while Vision FC produced one of the standout performances of the weekend with a commanding 3-0 win over defending champions Bibiani GoldStars at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

After a barren first half, Samed Sumaila Abdul broke the deadlock in the 56th minute and doubled his tally in the 85th before Mohammed Iddrisu wrapped up the victory in the 90th minute.

Sunday’s fixtures delivered more drama, as Aduana FC came from behind to beat Bechem United 2-1 at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park. Darlvin Yeboah handed Bechem the lead in the 27th minute, but Aduana rallied in the second half through Alex Boakye’s 53rd-minute equaliser and an 88th-minute winner from Emmanuel Marfo.

At the Hohoe Sports Stadium, Hohoe United cruised past Swedru All Blacks with a 2-0 win, thanks to first-half goals from Paul Kwame and Safian Osman in the 26th and 41st minutes respectively.

In Tamale, Karela United were held to a 1-1 draw by Berekum Chelsea at the Aliu Mahama Stadium. Bless Ege put Karela ahead in the 8th minute before Kwesi Badori equalised in the 35th.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, FC Samartex deepened Eleven Wonders’ struggles with a 2-1 win. Emmanuel Mamah netted twice in the 20th and 63rd minutes for the hosts, while Eden Kofi Asamoah grabbed a consolation for Wonders in the 81st.

Young Apostles also continued their fine form with a 2-0 victory over Basake Holy Stars at the Wenchi Sports Stadium. Goals from Issah Huseine and Ramzy Abubakar in either half secured the win for the home side.

The round of fixtures concludes on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Hearts of Oak will look to preserve their unbeaten run when they take on Heart of Lions at 16:00 GMT.

After Matchday 5, Medeama SC, Heart of Lions, Young Apostles, and Aduana FC occupy the top four spots, while Basake Holy Stars, Dreams FC, and Eleven Wonders remain rooted in the bottom half of the table.

