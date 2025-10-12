Why Ghana should welcome Eddie Nketia and Hudson-Odoi

There's a debate building up on whether or not Eddie Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi should be allowed to join the Black Stars for the World Cup after qualification. It seems the pendulum is steadily swinging in favor of those who think the two have turned their backs on the country when approached to play for us, and for them, it's payback time.

Every great team needs depth and options, and as an avid football follower, I don't really care who or how my team acquires these qualities. I try to look at the game purely from a football perspective, rather than letting sentiments or emotions cloud my judgment. So, I ask: is football we seek to enjoy, or we want to settle personal scores? Is this the first time someone has rejected Ghana and later come back to play? Is it a crime to have a first choice and a plan B? How many of us don't have a first choice and plan B? Even in marriage or other life relationships, haven't many of us been rejected by our dream partners or institutions before settling for our current ones? Can any of us cast the first stone?

If you answer these questions honestly, you'll realize these guys haven't committed any crime and must be forgiven and accepted should they express their desire to join us. Let's take them in like the prodigal son in the Holy Book. For me, I've already accepted them because I think they can add a bit of quality, balance, professionalism, and depth to the team.

For me, I only want to enjoy good football. I want to see how those two fare in the Ghana jersey, and I want to feel that excitement seeing them in the Ghana jersey at the World Cup. After all, how many of us wouldn't choose England over Ghana as our first choice if we were born and bred there? What they did by rejecting Ghana is a natural thing most of us do in life, so let's forget about the emotions and consider what they bring to the table.

As for their quality, I have no doubt at all. They may not be superstars, but there's a lot they can add to the team. Currently, the only experienced, typical number 9 we have in the team is Jordan Ayew, and what happens if he's indisposed? Eddie Nketiah can fill that void perfectly in Jordan's absence. In fact, he can slightly be an upgrade to Jordan, considering Jordan's age. His confidence and composure in playing in the EPL can't be overemphasized. It's the same with Hudson-Odoi. Though he may not be more talented than some of the wingers we currently have, he brings vast experience and confidence, especially in big games.

With all this said, I'm only asking for tolerance to embrace them should they come, and let's enjoy the football together.

This is an opinion; you can give it some thought.