ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: It will be a difficult game - Otto Addo ahead of Ghana v Comoros game

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: It will be a difficult game - Otto Addo ahead of Ghana v Comoros game
SUN, 12 OCT 2025

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has urged his players to approach Sunday’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Comoros with caution, describing the island nation as a well-organised and formidable opponent.

The Black Stars will host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

A point is enough for Ghana to secure qualification for next year’s World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Addo highlighted the danger posed by Comoros, saying, “Comoros are really, really good. It’s not like they are here by luck.

“They’ve been doing good work over the years, and we in Ghana have felt it before. Especially up front, they are very strong. It’s going to be a difficult match.”

The Ghanaian coach also commended Comoros’ tactical versatility and the leadership of their coach.

“They have a really good coach who understands the game and plays with different systems. They are difficult to beat,” he noted.

Despite the warning, Addo expressed confidence in his squad’s readiness.

“If we have the right mentality like against Mali, we will beat them,” he said. “We’ve analysed their strengths and weaknesses, and we know what we want to do.”

A victory or draw on Sunday would see Ghana secure a fifth World Cup appearance, having previously competed in Germany (2006), South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Qatar (2022).

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 hours ago

One dead, several injured in Somanya–Adukrom road crash One dead, several injured in Somanya–Adukrom road crash

9 hours ago

NSA moves to resolve data mismatch issues affecting 2025/26 National Service Registration NSA moves to resolve data mismatch issues affecting 2025/26 National Service Reg...

9 hours ago

Seven-hour downpour floods homes, displaces residents in Ho Seven-hour downpour floods homes, displaces residents in Ho

9 hours ago

Security expert urges NAIMOS to launch toll-free hotline for real-time reporting of illegal mining Security expert urges NAIMOS to launch toll-free hotline for real-time reporting...

9 hours ago

Don’t skip due diligence because of excitement — Businessman to enterpreneurs Don’t skip due diligence because of excitement — Businessman to enterpreneurs  

9 hours ago

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Tanko Amadu Ensure justice prevails in the face of cybercrimes - Judges told

9 hours ago

Fire Service leads urgent rescue after building collapse at Kasoa New Market Fire Service leads urgent rescue after building collapse at Kasoa New Market

9 hours ago

‘One hot meal’ policy for day schools under threat — CHASS ‘One hot meal’ policy for day schools under threat — CHASS    

10 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod buys gold from only licensed miners, not galamseyers — Sammy Gyamfi

12 hours ago

Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey Those selling their lands for galamsey are still living in poverty — Ken Ashigbe...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line