2026 World Cup Qualifiers: It will be a difficult game - Otto Addo ahead of Ghana v Comoros game

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has urged his players to approach Sunday’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Comoros with caution, describing the island nation as a well-organised and formidable opponent.

The Black Stars will host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

A point is enough for Ghana to secure qualification for next year’s World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Addo highlighted the danger posed by Comoros, saying, “Comoros are really, really good. It’s not like they are here by luck.

“They’ve been doing good work over the years, and we in Ghana have felt it before. Especially up front, they are very strong. It’s going to be a difficult match.”

The Ghanaian coach also commended Comoros’ tactical versatility and the leadership of their coach.

“They have a really good coach who understands the game and plays with different systems. They are difficult to beat,” he noted.

Despite the warning, Addo expressed confidence in his squad’s readiness.

“If we have the right mentality like against Mali, we will beat them,” he said. “We’ve analysed their strengths and weaknesses, and we know what we want to do.”

A victory or draw on Sunday would see Ghana secure a fifth World Cup appearance, having previously competed in Germany (2006), South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Qatar (2022).