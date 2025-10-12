2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We are not done until we are done, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has cautioned his players to stay grounded and avoid complacency as the Black Stars gear up for their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

The crucial encounter is scheduled for Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Addo underscored the need for total focus despite Ghana’s strong position in the group.

“In football, anything can happen,” he said. “I once led a team 4-0, and we lost 6-4. We are not done until we are done," the 49-year-old said.

"We want to end this qualification with a victory and thank our fans for their support.”

The 49-year-old tactician, who previously worked as a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, commended his players’ attitude and determination ahead of the tie.

“We are doing this for the people. Our aim is always to make Ghanaians happy. We will go into the match with 100% commitment,” he stated.

Addo also dismissed claims that Ghana’s recent impressive form was a matter of luck, insisting that hard work and preparation have driven their success.

“It’s not luck, it’s a blessing,” he insisted. “We work hard, and we know what we’re doing. We will do everything to make the dream come true.”

The Black Stars are chasing a fifth World Cup appearance, having previously featured in Germany (2006), South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Qatar (2022).