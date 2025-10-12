ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We are not done until we are done, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We are not done until we are done, says Ghana coach Otto Addo
SUN, 12 OCT 2025

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has cautioned his players to stay grounded and avoid complacency as the Black Stars gear up for their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

The crucial encounter is scheduled for Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Addo underscored the need for total focus despite Ghana’s strong position in the group.

“In football, anything can happen,” he said. “I once led a team 4-0, and we lost 6-4. We are not done until we are done," the 49-year-old said.

"We want to end this qualification with a victory and thank our fans for their support.”

The 49-year-old tactician, who previously worked as a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, commended his players’ attitude and determination ahead of the tie.

“We are doing this for the people. Our aim is always to make Ghanaians happy. We will go into the match with 100% commitment,” he stated.

Addo also dismissed claims that Ghana’s recent impressive form was a matter of luck, insisting that hard work and preparation have driven their success.

“It’s not luck, it’s a blessing,” he insisted. “We work hard, and we know what we’re doing. We will do everything to make the dream come true.”

The Black Stars are chasing a fifth World Cup appearance, having previously featured in Germany (2006), South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Qatar (2022).

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 hours ago

One dead, several injured in Somanya–Adukrom road crash One dead, several injured in Somanya–Adukrom road crash

8 hours ago

NSA moves to resolve data mismatch issues affecting 2025/26 National Service Registration NSA moves to resolve data mismatch issues affecting 2025/26 National Service Reg...

8 hours ago

Seven-hour downpour floods homes, displaces residents in Ho Seven-hour downpour floods homes, displaces residents in Ho

8 hours ago

Security expert urges NAIMOS to launch toll-free hotline for real-time reporting of illegal mining Security expert urges NAIMOS to launch toll-free hotline for real-time reporting...

8 hours ago

Don’t skip due diligence because of excitement — Businessman to enterpreneurs Don’t skip due diligence because of excitement — Businessman to enterpreneurs  

8 hours ago

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Tanko Amadu Ensure justice prevails in the face of cybercrimes - Judges told

8 hours ago

Fire Service leads urgent rescue after building collapse at Kasoa New Market Fire Service leads urgent rescue after building collapse at Kasoa New Market

8 hours ago

‘One hot meal’ policy for day schools under threat — CHASS ‘One hot meal’ policy for day schools under threat — CHASS    

9 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod buys gold from only licensed miners, not galamseyers — Sammy Gyamfi

11 hours ago

Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey Those selling their lands for galamsey are still living in poverty — Ken Ashigbe...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line